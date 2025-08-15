AKI India consolidated net profit declines 41.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 17.66 croreNet profit of AKI India declined 41.86% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.6620.77 -15 OPM %-3.792.41 -PBDT0.791.06 -25 PBT0.330.62 -47 NP0.250.43 -42
