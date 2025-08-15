Airan consolidated net profit declines 85.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 25.70 croreNet profit of Airan declined 85.51% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.7026.16 -2 OPM %15.1819.76 -PBDT5.4727.10 -80 PBT4.2125.74 -84 NP3.1521.74 -86
