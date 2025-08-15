Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 3.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 539.90 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 3.43% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 539.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales539.90492.49 10 OPM %7.479.48 -PBDT27.9033.59 -17 PBT22.7624.46 -7 NP17.4418.06 -3
