Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.82% to Rs 39.45 croreNet profit of Reliable Data Services rose 31.25% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.82% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.4520.46 93 OPM %10.8217.99 -PBDT3.262.72 20 PBT2.271.86 22 NP1.681.28 31
