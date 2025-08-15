Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 15 2025

Sales rise 92.82% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 31.25% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.82% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.4520.46 93 OPM %10.8217.99 -PBDT3.262.72 20 PBT2.271.86 22 NP1.681.28 31

First Published: Aug 15 2025

