Brigade Enterprises inks long-term lease agreement for Chennai-based prime land site

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime site of about 7-acres located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai's most dynamic commercial corridors.

The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination that will feature a Grade-A office space of over 1 million square feet and a 5-Star deluxe hotel of about 225 keys.

The project is designed to cater to the growing demand for premium commercial infrastructure and hospitality experiences in Chennais IT and innovation hub.

Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, executive director, Brigade Enterprises, said: "Chennai continues to be a key component of our growth strategy, and this long-term lease underscores our commitment to strengthen our presence in the citys most promising corridors.

 

The Tharamani OMR belt has fast growing infrastructure thrust that offer unmatched connectivity and development potential, triggered by the significant presence of large technology companies, educational institutions, retail spaces and hospitals, apart from the large residential developments. This makes it an ideal location for a transformative mixed-use development."

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 79.03% to Rs 149.88 crore on a 18.88% increase in revenue to Rs 1,281.14 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip had lost 0.67% to end at Rs 961.40 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

