Akzo Nobel commences commercial production of Gwalior plant

Akzo Nobel commences commercial production of Gwalior plant

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Akzo Nobel India informed that it has commenced the commercial production of the powder coating products from its plant at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on 5 September 2024 with an installed production capacity of 5166 T per annum.
The firm stated that the capacity can be expanded on the basis future demand.
Further, this commercial production is aimed at supporting capacity expansion considering the service level need of the powder coating market demand of the company mainly in North and Eastern India. An amount of Rs 105 crore is the investment of the company towards the aforesaid, and the same has been funded through internal accruals.
The scrip gained 3.46% to close at Rs 3,686.80 on Thursday, 5 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

