Shrydus Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.45% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Shrydus Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.45% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.012.69 -62 OPM %4.951.86 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content