Shrydus Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 62.45% to Rs 1.01 crore
Net profit of Shrydus Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.45% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.012.69 -62 OPM %4.951.86 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

