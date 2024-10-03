Business Standard
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lamictal XR Extended-Release Tablets, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK).

Lamotrigine extended-release tablets are indicated for adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures and partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in patients aged 13 years and older. Also indicated for conversion to monotherapy in patients aged 13 years and older with partial-onset seizures who are receiving treatment with a single antiepileptic drug.

Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 163 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (188 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

