Alembic Pharma rises on USFDA nod for breast cancer drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.94% to Rs 1,011.20 after it received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Ribociclib tablets.

Ribociclib tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)- negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant as initial endocrine-based therapy.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 197 ANDA approvals (170 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The companys consolidated net profit increased jumped 48.01% to Rs 180.45 crore despite of 8.05% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,630.57 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The approved drug is generic equivalent to the Kisqali tablets of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.