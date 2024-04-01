Sensex (    %)
                             
Consumer Durables shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 13.26 points or 0.03% at 52263.35 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.62%),
On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 9.26%), Voltas Ltd (up 3.31%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.87%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 369.59 or 0.5% at 74020.94.
The Nifty 50 index was up 143.2 points or 0.64% at 22470.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1132.11 points or 2.62% at 44298.45.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 202.19 points or 1.52% at 13541.99.
On BSE,3154 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

