NCC soars after bagging orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in March'24

NCC jumped 5.40% to Rs 244.95 after the company said that it has received new orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in the month of March, 2024.

Out of them, Rs 1,589 crore relates to Electrical division, Rs 1,330 crore rerates to Transportation division and Rs 167 crore relates to Building division.

The orders that have been received are from state government entities and private limited company and do not include any internal orders.

"During the financial year 2023-24, the company has secured orders totalling to around Rs 26,000 crore and achieved the guidance given by the management, at the beginning of the financial year, NCC said in a statement.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The company reported 39.91% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.65 crore on 34.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,260.08 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

