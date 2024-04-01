Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCC soars after bagging orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in March'24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NCC jumped 5.40% to Rs 244.95 after the company said that it has received new orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in the month of March, 2024.
Out of them, Rs 1,589 crore relates to Electrical division, Rs 1,330 crore rerates to Transportation division and Rs 167 crore relates to Building division.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The orders that have been received are from state government entities and private limited company and do not include any internal orders.
"During the financial year 2023-24, the company has secured orders totalling to around Rs 26,000 crore and achieved the guidance given by the management, at the beginning of the financial year, NCC said in a statement.
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
The company reported 39.91% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.65 crore on 34.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,260.08 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

NCC rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

NCC consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continue To Slide

Datamatics Global spurts after acquiring Salesforce services provider Dextara Digital

Imagicaaworld soars after acquiring four parks operated by Malpani Group

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon