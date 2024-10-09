Alembic Pharma's oncology formulations unit successfully completes USFDA inspection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) located at Panelav. The inspection was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation. The inspection was conducted from 7 October 2024 to 8 October 2024.
