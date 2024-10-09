Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.46% to Rs 16.55 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.46% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.5523.80 -30 OPM %0.790.59 -PBDT0.170.04 325 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.100.02 400
