Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites signs MoU with Etihad Rail

Rites signs MoU with Etihad Rail

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

To jointly develop railways infrastructure in UAE

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, to explore cooperation and synergise strengths in developing railways and related infrastructure services in the UAE and wider region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership aims at leveraging strengths of both the entities to explore collaborative opportunities for supply/leasing of rolling stock, consultancy and project management for railway projects, services such repairing of rolling stock and operation & maintenance of railway infrastructure to ensure more efficient and modernised rail services in the UAE and across the region.

 

Another key initiative, under the terms of the MoU, is the capacity analysis of rail corridors in the UAE and nearby geographies, thus aiming to help improving efficiency, streamlining logistics and enhancing trade routes. Emphasizing on innovation and the use of cutting-edge technology, both parties will explore advanced IT solutions for train operations & passenger management and technical inputs on maintenance practices.

Leveraging the unique strengths of both entities, the partnership will also entail knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and workforce development. Comprehensive training programmes and employeeexchange initiatives form crucial elements of the partnership

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 300pts up, Nifty at 25,050; RBI MPC decision in focus

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

UCC draft committee puts final seal, will submit report to CM Dhami

Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3 goes on sale with launch offers: Key features, price, specs

silver trading silver investment

Silver price today: Trend bearish; check key support, resistance levels

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: New panel members onboard; all eyes on RBI repo rate decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon