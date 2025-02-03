Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 1692.74 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 23.29% to Rs 138.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 180.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 1692.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1630.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1692.741630.57 4 OPM %15.3716.33 -PBDT247.82254.04 -2 PBT177.78184.59 -4 NP138.42180.45 -23

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

