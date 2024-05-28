Alfa Transformers standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.77% to Rs 11.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 655.45% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.46% to Rs 50.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alfa Transformers declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.77% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.357.2450.9729.053.885.947.048.810.280.322.711.760.010.051.640.730.120.207.631.01