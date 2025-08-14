Alka Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 366.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Alka Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.03 367 OPM %21.43-100.00 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
