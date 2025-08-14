Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 625.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 426.74% to Rs 59.89 croreNet profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 625.56% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 426.74% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.8911.37 427 OPM %14.7110.38 -PBDT8.811.21 628 PBT8.811.21 628 NP6.530.90 626
