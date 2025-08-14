Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 625.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 625.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Sales rise 426.74% to Rs 59.89 crore

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 625.56% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 426.74% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.8911.37 427 OPM %14.7110.38 -PBDT8.811.21 628 PBT8.811.21 628 NP6.530.90 626

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Shri Krishna Devcon standalone net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 194.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Jauss Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Constronics Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

