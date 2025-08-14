Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 4.58 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 32.73% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.587.91 -42 OPM %83.1983.19 -PBDT5.838.57 -32 PBT5.818.55 -32 NP4.817.15 -33
