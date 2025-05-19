Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkali Metals standalone net profit rises 676.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Alkali Metals standalone net profit rises 676.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 24.87 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals rose 676.79% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 82.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.8724.42 2 82.3382.86 -1 OPM %12.757.70 --0.919.86 - PBDT2.881.95 48 -1.586.56 PL PBT1.980.80 148 -5.731.96 PL NP4.350.56 677 -5.801.13 PL

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

