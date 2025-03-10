Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alkem Laboratories announces appointment of senior management personnel

Alkem Laboratories announces appointment of senior management personnel

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories has appointed Shirish Purushotham Ambulgekar at senior management position in the Company effective from 10 March 2025.

Shirish Purushotham Ambulgekar has completed his Masters of Science in Industrial Chemistry. He brings with him over 30 years of professional experience in the Indian pharmaceutical segment across uality assurance, corporate quality and quality control functions.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

