Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 372.23 points or 1.56% at 23461.56 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.35%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.12%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.75%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.62%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.49%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.02%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.77%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.42%), moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.1 or 1.31% at 45010.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 105.27 points or 0.76% at 13727.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.7 points or 0.06% at 22565.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 67.51 points or 0.09% at 74400.09.

On BSE,1358 shares were trading in green, 2615 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Indices turn rangebound; European mrkt opens higher

Euro currency speculators further reduce net shorts

Cyient appoints K. A. Prabhakaran as Chief Technology Officer

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure secures work order from Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation

INR tanks well above 87 per US dollar, forex reserves slide to 11 month low

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

