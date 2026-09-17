Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.36%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5297, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.21% drop in NIFTY and a 17.44% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5297, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23336.3. The Sensex is at 74579.47, up 0.33%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 3.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26146.2, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78414 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5310, up 1.68% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.21% drop in NIFTY and a 17.44% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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