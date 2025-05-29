Alkem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 2044.94 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 14.78% to Rs 276.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 2044.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2365.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.55% to Rs 2280.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1747.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 8813.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7963.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2044.942365.37 -14 8813.447963.85 11 OPM %14.5117.23 -24.4620.98 - PBDT391.47470.63 -17 2587.151897.10 36 PBT299.83401.53 -25 2303.541657.96 39 NP276.94324.97 -15 2280.891747.15 31
