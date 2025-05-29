Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 52.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 11.03 croreNet profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 52.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.79% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 40.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.0311.62 -5 40.0343.73 -8 OPM %3.631.46 -3.755.90 - PBDT0.730.64 14 3.554.51 -21 PBT0.370.28 32 2.123.12 -32 NP0.330.70 -53 1.803.04 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content