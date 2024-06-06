Business Standard
Alkem Laboratories to invest Rs 30 cr in HaystackAnalytics

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories has agreed to invest Rs 30 crore in the (Pre-Series A) Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of M/s HaystackAnalytics.
The proposed investment is a strategic investment by the company. It will help the company to participate in growing diagnostic space and leveraging Haystack's expertise in advanced genomic data analysis to drive its business based on the detailed analytics from the generated reports.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

