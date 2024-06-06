Business Standard
Persistent Systems launches GenAl Hub

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
To accelerate creation and deployment of GenAI applications for enterprises
Persistent Systems announced the launch of GenAI Hub, an innovative platform designed to accelerate the creation and deployment of Generative AI (GenAI) applications within enterprises. This platform seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing infrastructure, applications, and data, enabling the rapid development of tailored, industry specific GenAI solutions. GenAI Hub supports the adoption of GenAI across various Large Language Models (LLMs) and clouds, without provider lock-in.
To effectively leverage the potential of GenAI and translate ideas into tangible business outcomes, enterprises must seamlessly integrate it into their existing systems. With a wide array of AI models ranging from extensive to specialized, clients require a robust platform like the GenAI Hub. This platform simplifies the development and management of multiple GenAI models, expediting market readiness through pre-built software components, all while upholding responsible AI principles.
The GenAI Hub streamlines the development of use cases for enterprises, offering step-by-step guidance and seamless integration of data in LLMs, enabling the rapid creation of efficient and secure GenAI solutions at scale, whether for end users, customers, or employees.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

