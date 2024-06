Further, this is to inform that Kedar Lele has decided to move on from Unilever. The successor for the role of Chief Digital Officer will be announced in due course.

Hindustan Unilever has appointed Arun Neelakantan, presently Chief Digital Officer, as Executive Director, Customer Development with effect from 1 July 2024, in succession to Kedar Lele.