Power Grid Corporation of India announced that Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), POWERGRID, has been entrusted an additional charge of the post of Director (Projects) of POWERGRID w.e.f. 1 July 2024 for the period of 3 (three) months or till regular incumbent takes over the charge or untill further orders whichever is earlier, in terms of Ministry of Power (MoP) Office Order dated 6 June 2024.