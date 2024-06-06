Business Standard
Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 964.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 198.34% to Rs 219.04 crore
Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 964.32% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 198.34% to Rs 219.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 213.81% to Rs 137.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.12% to Rs 704.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales219.0473.42 198 704.49310.19 127 OPM %87.9977.84 -87.9784.27 - PBDT58.415.51 960 183.6858.57 214 PBT58.415.50 962 183.6758.55 214 NP43.854.12 964 137.5143.82 214
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

