Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 20.95% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.54% to Rs 356.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.89% to Rs 148.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 1440.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1683.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.