Oil and Gas stocks slide

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 727.52 points or 2.56% at 27714.84 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.25%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.07%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.91%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.76%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.24%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.81%).
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 740 or 1.01% at 72726.39.
The Nifty 50 index was down 248.25 points or 1.11% at 22054.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 734.4 points or 1.59% at 45442.4.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 184.73 points or 1.31% at 13870.26.
On BSE,1020 shares were trading in green, 2698 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

