Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1857.44 points or 2.95% at 61038.61 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 6.05%), Thermax Ltd (down 3.98%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.18%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.99%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.15%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.92%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.89%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.69%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.57%).
On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 6.57%), Timken India Ltd (up 3.84%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 740 or 1.01% at 72726.39.
The Nifty 50 index was down 248.25 points or 1.11% at 22054.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 734.4 points or 1.59% at 45442.4.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 184.73 points or 1.31% at 13870.26.
On BSE,1020 shares were trading in green, 2698 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

