All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) decreased by 2 points and 1 point for the month of May 2025, to stand at 1305 and 1319 points, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for May 2025 were recorded at 2.84% and 2.97%, respectively, down sharply compared to 7.00% and 7.02% in May 2024. The corresponding figures for April 2025 stood at 3.48% for CPI-AL and 3.53% for CPI-RL.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

