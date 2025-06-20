Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sai Life Sciences rose 1.82% to Rs 742.45 after the company announced the successful commencement of commercial operations for the second phase of the production block at its Unit IV facility in Bidar, Karnataka.

The new phase, which became operational on 19 June 2025, adds approximately 91 kL of production capacity. This marks the second and final phase of the total planned capacity addition of approximately 195 kL at the facility, as disclosed in the companys prospectus.

With this addition, the total installed capacity at Unit IV now stands at approximately 640 kL. The expanded facility is equipped to manufacture Registered Starting Materials (RSM), intermediates, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for both clinical and commercial applications.

 

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences is a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovator pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines. The company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.

The company's net profit surged 105% to Rs 170 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,695 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Tech Mahindra allots Equity shares

PNB Gilts appoints MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance allots Equity shares

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

