Allied Digital Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Hero Motors Ltd and RTS Power Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Hero Motors Ltd and RTS Power Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2026.

Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 115.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9584 shares in the past one month.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 89.58. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1002 shares in the past one month.

Hero Motors Ltd advanced 20.00% to Rs 141.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 157.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

RTS Power Corporation Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 104.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1815 shares in the past one month.

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