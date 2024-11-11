Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.47% to Rs 34.01 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 40.85% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.47% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.0123.22 46 OPM %11.3517.61 -PBDT4.125.30 -22 PBT3.064.73 -35 NP2.654.48 -41
