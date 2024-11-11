Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 372.42 croreNet loss of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 372.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 401.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales372.42401.66 -7 OPM %7.718.09 -PBDT25.0128.00 -11 PBT-8.29-2.97 -179 NP-9.7525.05 PL
