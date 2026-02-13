Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 32.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 6033.60 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 32.04% to Rs 290.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 6033.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6013.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6033.606013.6041.3042.341492.701480.40361.70267.70290.10219.70

