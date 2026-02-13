Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the December 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 43.28 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 15.16% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.2835.19 23 OPM %25.5525.26 -PBDT11.059.64 15 PBT10.409.01 15 NP7.756.73 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

