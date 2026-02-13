NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 43.28 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 15.16% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.2835.1925.5525.2611.059.6410.409.017.756.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News