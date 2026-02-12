Amagi Media Labs reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 261.98 croreNet profit of Amagi Media Labs reported to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 261.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales261.98203.05 29 OPM %4.55-9.62 -PBDT22.65-7.26 LP PBT18.88-9.68 LP NP18.88-9.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST