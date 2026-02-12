Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 65.99 crore

Net loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 65.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.9967.25 -2 OPM %-14.436.35 -PBDT-9.584.76 PL PBT-12.483.13 PL NP-12.483.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

