E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 65.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.9967.25-14.436.35-9.584.76-12.483.13-12.483.13

