MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 83.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 83.98% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 90.51% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.068.4328.2726.814.862.644.452.423.331.81

