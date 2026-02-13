Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit rises 8.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 74.49 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare rose 8.18% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 74.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.4967.8120.6122.2210.9710.046.305.534.634.28

