Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5266.67% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net Loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5266.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.610.03280.75-43433.33-1.73-13.03-1.86-13.15-1.86-13.15

