Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 27.11 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

