Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Craftsman Automation Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.
Craftsman Automation Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd surged 17.35% to Rs 1618.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Craftsman Automation Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 5310. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3845 shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 8.66% to Rs 1903.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gabriel India Ltd jumped 7.95% to Rs 469.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64173 shares in the past one month.
Dhani Services Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 51.47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon