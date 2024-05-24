Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 319.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 167.57% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 319.64% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.23% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content