Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 319.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 37.23% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 319.64% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.990.373.813.71-65.66-348.65-177.43-138.542.702.010.945.282.671.980.825.134.701.122.584.11