Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.340.130.630.6255.8823.0836.5138.710.190.030.230.240.190.030.220.230.190.030.160.17