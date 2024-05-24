Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore
Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 15.78% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.16% to Rs 77.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 1743.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1322.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales375.67306.27 23 1743.291322.23 32 OPM %10.029.35 -9.6110.06 - PBDT23.4819.37 21 135.25106.41 27 PBT16.0214.15 13 106.6785.99 24 NP7.856.78 16 77.0764.14 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 50.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon